Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Reduced by TIAA Kaspick LLC

TIAA Kaspick LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 741,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,215. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

