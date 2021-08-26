Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.06. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,077. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83.

