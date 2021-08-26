Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,199,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.02. 498,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $413.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.