Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Lowered by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 5,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

