Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

