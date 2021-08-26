Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.