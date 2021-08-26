Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $21.28 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $111,658.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $21.28 or 0.00045350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.20 or 1.00191418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.01034937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.17 or 0.06410405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 808,350 coins and its circulating supply is 661,836 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

