Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 13,669 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

