Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.