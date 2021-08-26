Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.6% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 137.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

