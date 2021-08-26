Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

VNE opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

