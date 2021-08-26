VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 663,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,689. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 317.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,518,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

