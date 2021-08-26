Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

