Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.