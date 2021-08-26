Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,079 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

