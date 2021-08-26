Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $49.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36.

