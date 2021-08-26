Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.73 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

