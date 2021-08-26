Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 125.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $5,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -362.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

