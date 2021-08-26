Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after acquiring an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.