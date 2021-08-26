Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.25. 1,133,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,024. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

