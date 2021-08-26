Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,337,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

