Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $319.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.