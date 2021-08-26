Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $87,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in KLA by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $334.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

