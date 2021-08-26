Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $70,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $244.33 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

