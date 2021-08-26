Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,569,303 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,492.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Open Lending worth $72,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Open Lending by 21.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

