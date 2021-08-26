Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VSQTF stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 111,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.