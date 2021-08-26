Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VSQTF stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 111,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

