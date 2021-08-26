Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%.
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
