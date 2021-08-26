Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

