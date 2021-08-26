Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VRDN opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,531,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,745,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

