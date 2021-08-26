Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $6.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.06 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.77. The stock had a trading volume of 236,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

