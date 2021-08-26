Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Purchases $89,900.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

