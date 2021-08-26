Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 99,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,932. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

