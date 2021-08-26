VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,963. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 4.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of VivoPower International worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

