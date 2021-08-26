Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

