vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -1.85.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

