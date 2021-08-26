Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

VMC traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.29. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,790. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

