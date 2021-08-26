Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.12. 87,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

