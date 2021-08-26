Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 436,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

