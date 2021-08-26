Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.52. 348,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

