Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

WMT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 461,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.83. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

