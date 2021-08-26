Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.