Waste Management’s (WM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Waste Management (LON:WM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Waste Management to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Waste Management to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

