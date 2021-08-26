Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for 2.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BATS:CSM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.69. 23,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81.

