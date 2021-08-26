Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $659,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.79. 2,072,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

