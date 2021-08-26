Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of VRS stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 98,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

