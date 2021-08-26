Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 21,490 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 1,058,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

