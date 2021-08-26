Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 7,216 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

