Wedbush Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

