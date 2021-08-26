Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEY)

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

7/6/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.60 on Thursday. Keyera Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,920. Insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock worth $1,941,350 over the last ninety days.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

