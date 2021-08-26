Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $61.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

LPI opened at $47.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

