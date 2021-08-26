Wells Fargo & Company Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

